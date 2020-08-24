Welsh-produced lamb 'a family affair that must be protected'

Welsh sheep producers say it is in the interests of the public to safeguard the country's family farms

Farmers have said Welsh-produced lamb is a 'family affair that must be protected' ahead of the annual Love Lamb Week taking place next month.

The industry-wide initiative will focus on emphasising the nutritional benefits of UK-produced lamb and its role in sustainable meat production.

It will run from 1 to 7 September and is supported by the likes of the AHDB, the National Sheep Association (NSA) and the NFU.

The initiative was set up in 2015 by the late Rachel Lumley, a passionate Cumbrian sheep farmer who campaigned for greater publicity for the meat.







The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has called on the public to get behind the campaign as Welsh lamb was a 'family affair from start to finish'.

But it urged the government to safeguard those family farms that produced the meat, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19 and Brexit talks.

FUW president Glyn Roberts said: "We must protect our family farms if we want to continue enjoying this wonderful sustainable, nutritious, food.

“Our farmers do so much more than just produce sustainable, quality food for us - they take care of our environment, create value in the rural economy, keep our heritage and culture alive and so much more.

"All of this is under threat and we must work together to ensure that our family farms can continue to produce sustainable, nutritious food for us all to enjoy.”

Mr Roberts added the union would continue its mission to advance Wales' family farms to 'ensure they thrived and continued to be sustainable'.

“By buying Welsh lamb you know that it has been produced to standards which are second to none in the world, that it is traceable right back to the farm, and environmentally friendly.

"By eating Welsh lamb, you are helping to sustain jobs, keep the economy going, safeguard our heritage, culture, and language.”