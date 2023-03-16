Welsh red meat levy rates to rise in line with inflation from April

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has announced that its levy rate will be increased in line with inflation from 1 April.

Announcing the price increase, the red meat organisation said the levy rates would be changed "in order to meet new challenges".

Beginning at the start of the new financial year, farmers will pay an extra 6p on the levy for sheep and 2p for processors.

Meanwhile, the cattle levy will increase by 40p and 12p for processors.

The levy price rises are the first increase in the Welsh red meat levy since 2011.

HCC chair, Catherine Smith said the outcome of Brexit talks and inflation had meant that the levy pound "does not go as far as it did".

“We’re grateful to farmers and the wider supply chain for their views on the changes, and to the Minister for agreeing to the recommendation regarding levy rates.

"This will enable HCC to plan ahead with certainty to deliver for the Welsh red meat sector – in terms of enhanced marketing, supply chain efficiency and driving forward greater sustainability.”

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: "I’ve accepted the recommendation to increase the levy rate made to me by the HCC board.

"[This] will help HCC continue with their important work in promoting the red meat sector during this challenging time.”