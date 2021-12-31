Welsh red meat sector releases 'Little Book of Meat Facts'

A pocket-sized booklet full of facts, figures and trends for the Welsh lamb, beef and pork industries has been released.

The latest statistical guide to Wales’ red meat industry has been launched by industry levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

The ‘Little Book of Meat Facts’ is an annual publication produced for anyone with an interest in the sector, covering the financial year from April 2020 to March 2021

The data provided covers everything from the size of agricultural holdings and market trends to trade data and consumer habits during this time period.

It follows an extraordinary year as a result of Brexit and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The guide shows that, despite all the disruptions and changes during 2020/2021, the industry remains key to the economy in Wales.

HCC’s data analyst, Glesni Phillips said: “We usually launch the Little Book of Meat Facts earlier in the year, but Covid restrictions meant that statistics weren’t readily available until later than usual.

“However, the end product contains all the usual information, from general statistics which provide an overview of Welsh agriculture, followed by specific sections on cattle, sheep and pigs."

She added: “Here in Wales, it is the backbone of rural communities. Large numbers are employed in the sector and the contribution of red meat production to the economy is significant.”

As well as the annual publication, HCC also produces monthly Market Bulletin updates as part of its work of informing stakeholders on consumer trends, market patterns and future challenges.

The December Market Bulletin looks back at 2021 and considers how the pandemic took its toll on the year and how the supply of livestock has influenced farmgate prices.

Ms Phillips added that 2021 had been extraordinary in that market prices exceeded historical averages, and consumer support for red meat had been strong.

"The supply of animals onto the market has been weaker during the year, which has provided support to the firm prices," she said.

“Whatever the direction of the market, we can be confident that Wales will be recognised on the world map for quality, sustainable and reputable red meat production.”