Welsh sheep and goat inventory due before 1 February

Sheep and goat keepers in Wales are being reminded to submit their annual inventory form by Monday 1 February to avoid potential penalties.

The annual inventory of sheep and goats is a legal requirement.

Farmers must record all the sheep and goats of which they are the registered keeper by CPH location.

Animals that must be declared include breeding sheep, rams, ram lambs, store and finished lambs, cull ewes/rams, goats and any other sheep.

The form can be submitted by either logging onto the EID Cymru website or by returning the paper form in the post.

FUW Pembrokeshire County Executive Officer, Rebecca Voyle said: “It is vital that farmers record all the sheep and goats that they are the registered keeper of, by CPH location, on 1 January 2021.

"It is important that farmers do this to avoid a potential cross-compliance penalty and an increased likelihood of an inspection.”

Farmers who require any assistance have been told to contact the EIDCymru service helpline 01970 636959 or email contact@eidcymru.org.