Welsh sheep and goat inventory due before 30 January

The inventory is sent to all registered sheep and goat keepers to collect details on their livestock numbers

Sheep and goat keepers in Wales are being reminded to submit their inventory form by 30 January to avoid potential penalties.

The annual inventory of sheep and goats is a legal requirement for farmers in Wales.

Farmers must record all the sheep and goats of which they are the registered keeper by CPH location.

Animals that must be declared include breeding sheep, rams, ram lambs, store and finished lambs, cull ewes/rams, goats and any other sheep.







The form can be submitted by either logging onto the EID Cymru website or by returning the paper form in the pre-paid envelope.

FUW Pembrokeshire Executive Officer Rebecca Voyle said: “It is important that you do this to avoid a potential cross-compliance penalty and an increased likelihood of an inspection.”