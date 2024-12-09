Welsh sheep farmers must submit mandatory records by new date

Sheep and goat keepers in Wales are being reminded to submit their annual inventory form by the new date of 31 December to avoid potential penalties.

This year's inventory of sheep and goats, which is a legal requirement, is the first where it must be completed in December rather than January.

The move brings the dates of the Wales inventory in line with England.

As part of it, farmers must record all the sheep and goats of which they are the registered keeper by CPH location.

Animals that must be declared include breeding sheep, rams, ram lambs, store and finished lambs, cull ewes/rams, goats and any other sheep.

NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chairman, Rob Lewis has encouraged farmers and keepers across Wales to complete the form.

"With a relatively short time period to get the inventory form completed, I would urge all sheep and goat keepers to prioritise this work if you haven’t already done so.”

Sheep and goat keepers registered with EIDCymru will see the inventory available on their account at eidcymru.org.

Keepers not registered with EIDCymru can complete the inventory on the EIDCymru online portal.