Welsh tenant farmers raise concern over future direction of policy

Welsh government’s proposals for the Sustainable Farming Scheme do not work for tenant farmers, NFU Cymru has warned following a series of meetings.

Farmers present at the meetings expressed serious concerns that they would not be able to access government support schemes in the future.

Figures show that over a quarter of land in Wales is farmed by people who do not own the land that they farm.

At the meetings, NFU Cymru shared information on the Agriculture (Wales) Bill introduced to the Senedd last month and the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) set to replace the BPS and Glastir from 2025.

Many farmers were doubtful that landlords would be prepared to grant permission for the proposed 10% tree cover and 10% habitat creation universal action requirements given they result in a permanent land use change from productive agricultural land.

It was also highlighted that, in many instances, woodlands were not included within the tenancy agreement, so tenant farmers were further away from achieving the government’s target for woodland cover.

Overall targets for 10% tree cover and 10% habitat were viewed as unworkable for the tenanted sector and likely to prevent equal access to the scheme for the sector.

It was also highlighted that SFS proposals for universal actions to be delivered via five year multi-annual contracts did not reflect the on-the-ground realities and the range of land tenure that exists in Wales.

These range from full lifetime Agriculture Holdings Tenancies through to land farmed on annual rolling farm business tenancy arrangements and short term lets.

It was highlighted that proposals for multi-annual contracts were a significant change from the BPS, which requires having management control of the land on 15 May each year, and being responsible for cross compliance on that land for the calendar year.

The amendments within the Agriculture (Wales) Bill to the Agricultural Holdings Act to provide tenants with a dispute resolution was seen as a step forward.

However, those attending the meetings agreed that he government needed to recognise the cost of dispute resolution could be prohibitive for some tenants and the process may not be successful.

Disappointment was also expressed that similar provisions did not exist for farm business tenancy tenants.

Elwyn Evans, NFU Cymru Tenants’ Representative, said it was vital for the Welsh government to recognise that the tenant farming sector was central to the delivery of its environmental objectives.

"A vibrant thriving tenanted sector is also integral in providing opportunities for new entrants and young farmers," he explained.

"NFU Cymru welcomes Welsh government’s commitment to establish a working group to look at the specific issues for tenant farmers as new schemes are developed.

"There is a need to look at the proposed SFS again to ensure that farmers who do not own the land that they farm are not disadvantaged and are able to access the scheme on equal terms.”