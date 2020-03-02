Welsh Water relaunches pesticide disposal scheme

The free and confidential scheme aims to reduce the risk of agricultural pollution

Welsh Water has opened the registration window for farmers and land managers to dispose of any unwanted pesticides and herbicides.

The PestSmart project encourages people across Wales to consider ‘smarter’ ways of weed, pest and disease control that do not impact on the environment.

Out-of-date and unlicensed pesticides, herbicides and slug pellets can be disposed of safely as part of the scheme.

If stored, used or disposed of incorrectly, such chemicals can have a devastating impact on water and wildlife.







PestSmart is the latest campaign in Welsh Water’s 'WaterSource' approach to looking after rivers, reservoirs and groundwater to protect drinking water.

Ian Christie, of Welsh Water, said: “Our routine raw water monitoring programme has detected increasing traces of pesticides in areas we have never seen them before.

"While these levels are too low to pose a risk to those drinking the water, they are enough to risk breaching rigorous drinking water standards so we want to work with farmers to take action to address this issue together.

“Even the most organised of land managers can find themselves with an out of date or now unlicensed product which can be difficult or expensive to dispose of correctly."

PestSmart is available throughout Wales, not just Welsh Water’s operating area.

The scheme is confidential and available for a limited time on a first come, first served basis.

To register, visit Welsh Water and apply by 5pm on Tuesday 31 March 2020.