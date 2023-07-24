Welsh whisky receives UK’s post-Brexit protected origin label

Single Malt Welsh Whisky has been registered under the UK's post-Brexit Geographical Indication scheme (UKGI), in a move which aims to protect the product's authenticity.

The new protected status has been granted in recognition of the unique qualities of the Welsh Single Malt, Defra said on Monday (24 July).

Dating back to 1887, Single Malt Welsh Whisky is made using malted barley and water of 100% Welsh origin.

Today's move provides a guarantee to consumers that the product they are buying is the authentic local Single Malt, with each step of the production process taking place in Wales.

It gives the product the same status as 20 other Welsh foods, including Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and Welsh Leeks.

It is the first new UK spirit drink application to be registered and protected under new scheme, which was created following the UK's departure from the EU.

The product is registered to four distillers in Wales, who together export to over 45 countries worldwide including the US, France, Germany and China.

Defra Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Single Malt Welsh Whisky is widely acclaimed for its lightness of character and I am pleased to announce it will be the first protected spirit under our UKGI scheme at the Royal Welsh Show.

“It shows how the UK government is ready to get behind the best of British food and drink from across the nation - to boost sales at home and abroad, create jobs and grow our economy.

“I look forward to meeting some of the distillers at the Royal Welsh Show and celebrating this unique product’s wonderful history.”

Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Whisky, said the achievement of UKGI status was a significant milestone for Penderyn as a producer and for the wider Welsh whisky industry.

“It assists in safe guarding both the quality of the product and also its source of origin," he added.

"It’s an exciting step forward and one that puts focus on an industry that has been growing steadily over the last 20 years.”