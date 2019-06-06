Wensleydale Creamery invests £30k in new cheese experience

The creamery sources milk from 45 local farms, contributing more than £13 million to the local economy

Wensleydale Creamery has invested £30,000 in its interactive Demonstration Room in a bid to position itself as the UK's premier cheese and food experience.

It is the latest development in an ongoing investment programme which has seen over £5 million invested in the dairy business's Visitor Centre.

It brings in 350,000 visitors each year, as well as contributing to food tourism in Yorkshire and enhancing the region's food reputation.

The new Demonstration Room comes with a fully equipped kitchen and tasting area, with technology for streaming demonstration footage, film and audio clips.

Visitors are taken on a journey in the art of the Yorkshire Dales rich cheese-making history, stretching from the 1100s through to the current day.

The pinnacle of the development is the programme of interactive cheese and butter making demonstrations, delivered by the creamery’s cheese experts.

It also offers a programme of specialist cheese tasting, grading and pairing workshops, plus new live cookery demonstrations.

David Hartley, Managing Director of Wensleydale Creamery, said the business is 'proud' of its Yorkshire heritage: “The Wensleydale Creamery is a thriving business in the heart of our rural community.

“Our new Demonstration Room follows a significant investment programme over the last 5 years, which has seen over £5 million invested across both our creamery cheese-making and whey processing operations, and Visitor Centre,” he said.

It follows news of British cheese exports reaching a record £665m in 2018.