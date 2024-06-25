West Lothian mixed farm extending to 650 acres now for sale

A productive mixed farming unit extending to nearly 650 acres in the West Lothian countryside has now launched onto the market.

Woodcockdale Farm, located near the town of Linlithgow, has been in the same family since 1961, and is now for sale with estate agency Galbraith.

Traditionally this area of West Lothian is known for its fertile land, capable of producing high yields of crops and is well suited to mixed livestock production.

Over the years, the farm has been expanded through the acquisition of several neighbouring and additional outlying areas of land at Williamscraig, Easter Carribber, Castlehill and land at Manuel Mill.

The farming system was historically centred on a mixed dairy and arable system with cereals and temporary grass grown as part of the rotation and with some of the grain and all of the straw used for home consumption.

In 2008, there was a change in the farming policy and the dairy enterprise was replaced with a predominately grassland based cropping system to accommodate the larger beef enterprise and the addition of a closed Lleyn cross sheep flock.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The farmland at Woodcockdale comprises a mix of productive arable, silage and pasture ground along with several areas of grazing land and a mix of amenity woodland areas located throughout the holding providing shelter and amenity.

The farmland extends to 261ha (646 acres) in total, with the majority of the arable and pasture ground largely classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.1 and 4.1/4.2, with some smaller areas of Grade 5 and 6 forming an excellent mix of grazing ground.

Duncan Barrie, partner handling the sale for Galbraith, said the farm presented an excellent opportunity to acquire a mixed farming unit located in a sought after area of West Lothian.

He added: “The farm is split by the main roads and therefore is for sale as a whole or in six separate lots, offering a variety of options for interested parties to either buy the farm in its entirety, or purchase the desired portion to their needs.”

The farm benefits from a range of modern and traditional farm buildings which are situated in a group and are surrounded by a productive block of farmland and amenity woodland.

(Photo: Galbraith)

This area of West Lothian is well served by a wide variety of agricultural contractors, merchants, and suppliers.

Regular livestock sales are held at UA Stirling Agricultural Centre which is 20 miles to the north west, and Lanark 28 miles to the south west providing an excellent outlet for high quality livestock which the surrounding area is renowned for producing.

Traditionally this area of West Lothian is known for its fertile land, capable of producing high yields of a versatile range of crops and is well suited to mixed livestock production.