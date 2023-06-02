West Sussex tractor driver dies after colliding with electricity pylon

A farm worker has died after his tractor collided into an electricity pylon on farmland in West Sussex.

Police said the man, aged in his 40s, died after his vehicle caught fire following the crash, on 18 May near Chichester.

An air ambulance landed close by, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Farm safety campaigners have frequently highlighted the dangers of overhead power lines and pylons on-farm.

One person dies per year in the agricultural industry when working too close to overhead power lines, according to campaigners.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "A tractor driver has died after his vehicle collided with an electricity pylon and caught fire in a field near Chichester.

"Emergency services were called to the scene off Salthill Road at 11.30am on Thursday.

"An air ambulance landed close by, but sadly the man, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive will lead the inquiry into the man's death."