West Yorkshire farm fire kills one person

A West Yorkshire farm fire claimed the life of one person on Thursday morning

A person has died after a fire broke out at a farm near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, emergency services have confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the farm at Holt Head Road in Slaithwaite on Thursday morning (9 January).

Unfortunately, a person was found dead at the scene.

A police investigation looking into the cause of the fire is ongoing.







A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.49 by the fire service to report of a house fire at a farm on Holt Head Road, Slaithwaite.

“Officers are in attendance and a person has been found deceased.

“Enquires are in the early stages and police are working to establish the full circumstances.”

A firefighter told the Huddersfield Examiner that the blaze had spread to the roof of the house and an upstairs bedroom as well as outbuildings.

The firefighter added that one bedroom suffered damage while the rest of the house was full with smoke.