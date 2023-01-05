Westminster competition opens for young sheep farmers keen on policy

Applications are now open for young sheep farmers with an interest in agricultural policy to join a visit to parliament next month.

The National Sheep Association's (NSA) opportunity will allow a group of up to 12 young farmers to go behind the scenes to learn more about agricultural policy.

It includes a visit to both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, as well as a meeting with major dignitaries and Defra representatives.

The trip will provide a chance for young farmers to pose questions to the people in power on key issues affecting the next generation.

The visit will take place on 7 to 8 February, and will include an overnight stay in London, as well as a visit and talk with Marks and Spencer’s agricultural buying team.

NSA policy manager, Emma Bradbury, said the event was an opportunity for sheep producers to understand how agricultural laws are formed and passed.

"NSA Next Generation is very encouraging of younger people in the industry becoming involved in work to help form agricultural policy," she said.

"We hope to attract young sheep farmers to join us for this inspiring trip. It really is a great opportunity to view behind the scenes of where the decisions affecting them happen.”

The trip has been arranged through sponsorship of the visit to Westminster by NSA President Lord Inglewood, who is an active member of the House of Lords.

Applications are now open for farmers aged 18 to 35, with NSA members and non-members invited to join.

The competition will close on 26 January and successful applicants will be contacted on 30 January.