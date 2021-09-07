Westridge Farm campaigners seek legal challenge against council

Campaigners are seeking a legal challenge against the Isle of Wight Council after it gave the green light for a developer to build hundreds of properties on land owned by a family dairy farm.

Approval was given in July for developer Captiva Homes to build 473 properties on Westridge Farm, the last dairy farm in the town of Ryde.

The Holliday family, who have been the tenants on the farm since 1966, said the West Acre Park development would force them to shut down.

The housing project would also mean the permanent loss of ancient hedgerows and habit, they added.

Amy Holliday, wife of tenant farmer Nigel Holliday, said after the decision in July: “We wish to keep farming.

"We will lose our home and our livelihood… this would close the farm forever.”

Now a new campaign called Save Westridge Farm has launched seeking to raise funds for a Judicial Review.

Money raised would also support the Holliday family's fight to defend their agricultural tenancy and the establishment of a community farm.

Campaigners have set a fundraising target of £13,000 that must be met by the beginning of October. So far nearly £6,000 has been raised.

"We love Ryde and Isle of Wight – we love his untouched beautiful coastal countryside," the Crowd Justice page says.

"Housing is needed on the Isle of Wight but we cannot afford to destroy working farms and our beautiful landscape and endanger climate change and wildlife habitat.

"If you love the wonderful natural beauty of the Isle of Wight please support our fight to save Westridge Farm and this wrong decision to approve 475 houses."