What should the Countryside Code say? Public survey now live

Farmers and landowners are being urged to share their views in the new Countryside Code Survey 2025 — open until 28 September.

The survey aims to gather insights from existing stakeholders as well as from new audiences who may be less familiar with the Code.

The Countryside Code provides essential advice on enjoying the countryside responsibly while respecting farmers, landowners, wildlife and other visitors.

Natural England and Natural Resources Wales have a statutory duty to issue the Code and advise on countryside access.

"We also have a duty to advise landowners and managers in relation to access on their land," the two bodies said in a statement.

"We would like to invite you to complete this online survey about the Countryside Code (often referred to as 'the Code' in this survey).

"Your responses will be used to inform future Countryside Code work in England and Wales."

The online survey is expected to take around 15 minutes to complete. Respondents are not required to answer every question, and responses are saved automatically, allowing participants to return at any time before the closing date.

Farmers and other stakeholders are also encouraged to share the survey with others who may have an interest in shaping the Code.