What to expect at this year's Farm Shop & Deli Show

The UK’s specialist retailers are preparing to come together again this April as Farm Shop & Deli Show returns to the NEC, Birmingham as part of the 2024 UK Food & Drink Shows.

Farm Shop & Deli Show joins Food & Drink Expo, the Restaurant Show, National Convenience Show and the Forecourt Show to bring together the best of the grocery, specialist retail, wholesale, foodservice and hospitality sectors under one roof.

Promising a world of advice, insight and innovation, visitors will leave with unique understanding and practical information, as well as hundreds of innovative new products, to take with them into their businesses.

With a sold-out show floor, expect to see the latest trending products from across the sector as well as the essential services designed to help businesses stand out.

Exhibitor names include British dairy company Yeo Valley (Stand J151), Godminster Cheese of truckle fame (Stand S181), purveyors of artisan spirits Silent Pool Distillery (Stand J199), Isle of Wight Tomatoes (Stand K228) and Wild Oats, suppliers of a new oat milk created especially for baristas (Stand BB239).

For the more practical side of running farm shops, the EPOS Bureau Ltd (Stand M209), CXCS – bespoke health and safety and HR management services (Stand J224) and the Farm Retail Association (Stand M179) will all be on hand to offer advice and support.

A number of favourites return to the event in 2024 including the much-anticipated Farm Shop & Deli Show Product and Retailers Awards the latter of which will reveal its winners live on stage on Monday 29 April.

Britain’s Best Loaf competition will be back once more and will be announced on stage on Tuesday 30 April alongside a new event launched by British Baker, Britain’s Best Cake, which will be announced on the Grocer Stage on Monday 29 April.

Dragons’ Pantry, the ultimate retail test, is also back after popular success last year, with a new batch of brave entrepreneurs facing big characters and big questions as they aim to secure a listing in the Grocer.

Meanwhile, the Farm Shop & Deli Stage will play host to some of the most inspirational and knowledgeable players in the industry, each primed to offer their expert take on the sector’s most pressing issues and thought-provoking topics.

Industry heavyweights including John Gill, Head of Procurement & Marketing, Booths; Renée Elliott, Founder & Owner of Planet Organic; and Julia Kirby-Smith, Executive Director, Better Food Traders are all signed up to offer their expert take.

What are the show's key highlights?

Some highlights of the schedule’s programme include:

• Meeting the needs of consumers in the specialist retail sector, Monday 29 April, 11.15am

• A force for good: Why sustainability matters and how you can do your bit, Tuesday 30 April, 10.30am

• Supplying wholesale: Dissecting your biggest route to market, Tuesday 30 April, 11.15am

• The impact of the cost of living crisis on the specialist retail sector, Wednesday 1 May, 10.30am

Andrew Reed, managing director wine & exhibitions, William Reed said: “Farm Shop & Deli Show is a unique event in the specialist retail sector diary.

"It allows industry professionals to come together and digest the state of the industry, sharing successes and discussing challenges and ultimately helping futureproof the sector in its entirety.

“Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned professional, there is something for everyone at Farm Shop & Deli Show and I urge you to register for your free pass today."