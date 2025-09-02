what3words launches AI tool to help farmers track locations

what3words has announced the launch of a voice-enabled AI tool aimed at helping farmers and agri-businesses manage and track locations more accurately.

Farmers deal with large amounts of location data on a daily basis, from mapping fields and crops to tracking machinery, access points and storage facilities.

Yet many rural locations lack accurate addresses, creating challenges for digital systems. The new AI tool has been developed to address this problem by making it easier to recognise, understand and organise what3words addresses through natural language, either typed or spoken.

The assistant is available through the new what3words Pro tier, which can be accessed in the company’s app, its online map, or via API integration into existing farm management platforms.

For farming and agri-businesses, the tool is being promoted for several key applications. It can support smarter field management by allowing teams to import, export and organise large volumes of precise locations using simple prompts, helping improve planning and operational efficiency.

It also enables optimised route planning by generating Google Maps links through natural voice commands, allowing workers to quickly find the fastest route between specific sites, such as from a parked tractor to a precise point in a field.

In addition, the tool offers streamlined data collection. Farmers can scan printed what3words addresses from paper job lists or other documents using a phone’s camera, reducing the time spent entering data manually when working across multiple locations.

The launch highlights the increasing role of artificial intelligence in agriculture, where technology is being applied to improve efficiency, reduce manual work, and provide more accurate ways of handling the complexities of large-scale farming.

Matt Weaver, head of solutions engineering for EMEA at OpenAI, described the development as “a great example of how businesses can apply frontier AI to solve real-world challenges… making finding locations faster, easier, and more intuitive.”

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words added: “We’re seeing businesses across industries – from logistics and e-commerce, to utilities and construction – turning to AI to drive smarter, faster operations.

"But without accurate location data, these tools can fall short. what3words’ unique addressing system fills that gap with a format that’s easy for both people and machines to understand.

"And with what3words AI, we’re giving teams a simple and efficient way to manage complex location tasks, whether they’re planning routes, finding assets, or resolving customer issues.”