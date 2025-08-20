Who gets the farm? New UK programme tackles succession head-on

A ground-breaking UK-wide programme is giving farming families the tools to tackle one of the toughest conversations in agriculture: who takes over the farm.

The Succession Alliance has unveiled the Succession Families Forum, a six-month programme designed to help farm businesses prepare for the next generation.

The scheme aims to equip families with the tools, guidance and confidence to make clear, practical plans for passing on the farm, avoiding uncertainty and conflict.

The programme will cover a wide range of practical and sensitive issues: Families will explore asset planning, considering what should be passed on, when, and to whom.

They will look at the difference between fairness and equality, and how to balance the needs of the business with the relationships within the family.

Sessions will also address conflict resolution, offering guidance on how to deal with disagreements before they escalate.

In addition, the course will examine business structures, focusing on the legal and financial frameworks that can support a smooth transition.

Responding to the programme, Michael Mack, founder of the Succession Alliance, said: “Succession doesn’t happen by chance – it happens by choice.

"Too often, families leave these conversations until it’s too late, which can lead to conflict, uncertainty and lost opportunities. This programme gives them the space and expert support to get it right.”

Participants will also discuss retirement and evolving roles, ensuring there is space for the next generation to take responsibility while continuing to support those stepping back.

By the end of the programme, every family will have produced a tailored and actionable succession plan for their farm.

The forum begins with a choice of two full-day, in-person workshops: Lanarkshire – 2 October and Warwickshire – 4 October.

The launch events provide families with time away from day-to-day pressures to understand the key elements of succession planning, hear from agricultural and legal experts, and share experiences with others facing similar challenges.

Following this, participants will join five monthly online sessions, each two hours long, led by industry specialists including Matt Swain, Heather Wildman, Andy Guy and Michael Mack.

Heather Wildman, vice chair of the alliance, said: These conversations can be emotional and complex, but they don’t have to be negative.

"With the right structure and guidance, families can make decisions that strengthen both the business and their relationships.”

Programme details

• Cost: £500 per family (covering the full six-month course)

• Includes: one in-person workshop, five online workshops, expert facilitation and tailored resources

• Booking: Families can register online at successionalliance.com

• Selection: A one-to-one call with a facilitator will confirm suitability before places are finalised