Why are farmers dumping milk? Public's top questions answered

A new document sets the record straight on why dairy farmers are having to discard their milk amid the coronavirus crisis

A document has been produced to help answer the public's most common questions as to why some farmers are having to dump milk.

The Q+A website aims to answer important questions the public may have on the coronavirus's impact on British dairy production.

Created by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers, the document details why some producers are affected, and how many, as well as the wider impact the virus is having on the sector.

The dairy market has suffered a huge shock due to the instant closure of cafes and restaurants, coupled with customers now purchasing more from the supermarkets.







RABDF chairman Peter Alvis said: “We felt it was necessary to pull together a Q+A to help the public and also equip farmers receiving questions with some short answers as to what is happening in the dairy supply chain at the moment.

“The dairy industry is working really hard to try and redirect this milk to the supermarkets and outlets that are still open, and as quickly as possible. However, this is not a simple process.”

It is thought orders from cafes, restaurants and other catering outlets, known as the food service sector, have dropped by approximately 70-80%.

This equates to about 1 million litres of milk being produced every day that has got nowhere to go, which has resulted in some farmers having to get rid of their milk.

It is estimated the milk being disposed of is the equivalent of the production from approximately 300 farms, but a significantly higher number are being affected by a reduced milk price and/or payment terms.

If the public want to help the dairy sector's situation, the RABDF encourages consumers to keep buying British and support the country's dairy farmers.

"We have some of the highest welfare and quality standards in the world on British farms," the group said, "Speak to your local MP and ask him or her to support British farming.

"If there is no British produce at your local shop ask to make an official complaint to the supermarket. You could also consider buying British from elsewhere."