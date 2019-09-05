Wife encouraged lover to kill farmer husband, court hears

Farmer William Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore on 3 June shortly before his 70th birthday (Photo: Hertfordshire Police)

A farmer who went missing for eight months was murdered by his estranged wife and her lover, a jury has heard.

William 'Bill' Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore, Hertfordshire on June 3 last year shortly before his 70th birthday.

He was reported missing to police the following day.

His body was eventually found in the River Hiz earlier this year, in February.

St Albans crown court heard on Wednesday (4 September) how his wife, Angela Taylor, 53, and her lover, Paul Cannon, 54 became consumed by a 'venomous hatred' of Mr Taylor.

He had refused to end their marriage after finding out about an affair between Mrs Taylor and farm labourer Mr Cannon, who had been lodging with the family.

Police conducted a search around William Taylor's farmland (Photo: Hertfordshire Police)

The pair recruited a third person, Gwyn Griffiths, 60, to allegedly help with the murder plot, the jury heard.

All three have denied conspiracy to murder between 12 February and 5 June 2018.

The court heard how Mr Taylor had become 'over the years the owner of a very substantial farming estate'

The trial continues.