Wild Justice to challenge 'over-grazing' of Dartmoor SSSIs

Wild Justice will challenge what it calls the 'over-grazing' of Dartmoor’s commons as part of a bid to bring heathland 'back into a favourable condition'.

The wildlife campaigning group has written to the Dartmoor Commoners’ Council (DCC) – the body responsible for managing livestock levels on the Dartmoor Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The letter calls for commoners to be ordered to reduce stock on all Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) making up the SAC.

Wild Justice's letter signals the start of a High Court process to challenge DCC’s 'failure to take steps to prevent over-grazing'.

If DCC fails to send a satisfactory response, Wild Justice says it will apply for a judicial review of its 'failure to maintain and enhance protected sites on Dartmoor’s commons'.

The campaigning groups says its legal challenge is being brought because of responsibilities the DCC has to protect the Dartmoor habitats under the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985, the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (WCA), and the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017.

Dartmoor’s commons are designated an SAC to protect four important habitat types: Northern Atlantic wet heaths with Erica tetralix; European dry heaths; Blanket bogs and Oak woods.

These habitats are found on the six SSSIs making up the SAC. As a statutory public body, Wild Justice says DCC has 'a duty to take reasonable steps to further the conservation and enhancement of the commons'.

The challenge has been launched following a request for information to the DCC under the Environmental Information Regulations 2004, which revealed DCC had not issued any limitation notices over stocking levels in the past 10 years.

In its letter to DCC, Wild Justice points to recent government data outlining the 'poor condition' of heath and Blanket bog in SSSIs at Dendles Wood, East Dartmoor, North Dartmoor, South Dartmoor, Tor Royal Bog and Wistman's Wood.

Wild Justice explains that Natural England's assessments show grazing pressure is 'a key reason for the unfavourable condition of 16 SSSI units covering 9,273ha, or 40%, of the SAC'.

In a statement, the group said: "Dartmoor’s commons are often regarded as a landscape of wild beauty, but the data shows us that they are not in a good state for nature.

"When over 90% of its internationally important protected heaths are in unfavourable condition, and when we know that’s because of grazing pressure, then something has got to change.

"Wild Justice is therefore asking Dartmoor Commoners’ Council to use its power and responsibility correctly to make this change happen.”

Wild Justice is being represented by solicitors Carol Day and Ricardo Gama from the law firm Leigh Day.