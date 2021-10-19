Wild Meat Co launches unique game meal kits

The Wild Meat Company has launched a new range of specially created recipe boxes, the first game-only meal kits on the market.

They include portioned quantities of game and other ingredients as well as step-by-step instructions and links to video tutorials with their new in-house chef.

Available for delivery across mainland UK, the boxes contain portioned quantities of wild boar and wood pigeon and other high-quality ingredients, including vegetables, stocks and spices.

A pheasant meal kit will become available in November, and venison meal kit later in the year.

Each recipe box will also include a card with clear step-by-step instructions along with a link to a video tutorial with in-house chef, Richard Mayhew.

Wild Meat Company's co-founder Robert Gooch said: “Our founding mission was to help bring healthy, nutritious and sustainable game to a wider audience.

"We’re excited to be able to offer customers a new way to make cooking our game even easier. If you’re looking for a conscientious way to enjoy eating meat, this is it."

Wild meat also has a much lower carbon footprint than intensively farmed meat, making it a more sustainable choice.

As each box contains perfect quantities of all the ingredients needed to make each recipe, they also help to reduce the emissions associated with food waste.

“We work hard to make our packaging as sustainable as possible as well and use recyclable cardboard boxes insulated with wool liners, which can be repurposed many ways or composted," said Robert Gooch.

The Wild Meat Company’s new in-house chef, who is based near the company’s butchery in Suffolk, joined the team after looking for a new venture during lockdown.

Richard Mayhew's recipes are inspired by his favourite modern British and international dishes.

“He’s a great addition to the team and his recipes and videos will help everyone to cook our game to perfection, whether they’re experienced with cooking wild meat or have never cooked it before," Robert said.

“Once people have tried game, they love it – but nervousness and busyness put many off giving it a go. These recipe boxes make cooking game easy.

"There are no subscriptions to worry about and nothing to lose. Just very tasty meals to look forward to!”

The Wild Meat Company’s recipe boxes are available to purchase in packs suitable for 2 or 4 people. Prices start at £9.95.