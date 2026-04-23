Wildfire threat sparks parliamentary inquiry as risks surge across UK

A surge in wildfire incidents across the UK has prompted fresh scrutiny from MPs, as rural leaders warn the threat is becoming a year-round danger.

Farmers and landowners have welcomed a new parliamentary inquiry into wildfires, launched by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee on 22 April, calling it a “timely and necessary step” as risks escalate for communities and landscapes.

The investigation comes after a record-breaking year for wildfires, with the National Fire Chiefs Council confirming that 2025 saw more incidents than ever before, surpassing the previous peak in 2022.

EFRA committee chair Alistair Carmichael MP said the inquiry will gather evidence from experts, land managers and emergency services involved in preventing and tackling fires.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), which represents rural businesses, said those working on the land are often first on the scene when fires break out, as well as playing a key role in prevention. Ross Ewing, the organisation’s director of moorland and strategic projects, warned the nature of the threat is shifting.

“Wildfires are no longer a rare or seasonal threat – they are becoming an increasingly frequent and dangerous feature of life across both rural and urban parts of the UK,” he said.

He added that the inquiry offers “a welcome and much-needed opportunity to take a more coordinated and evidence-led approach” to the issue.

Ewing highlighted the role of land management in reducing risk, including controlled muirburn and vegetation control, which he said “are a key part of the solution” when carried out responsibly.

However, he also warned that those managing land are under pressure. “Too often, those managing the land are faced with increasing expectations but insufficient backing to deliver the outcomes being asked of them,” he said, calling for clearer policy, funding and proportionate regulation.

While such land management techniques are seen by many as essential tools, they remain part of a wider debate around how best to balance environmental protection and fire prevention.

Recent events underline the scale of the challenge. Scotland experienced its worst wildfire on record last year at Carrbridge and Dava in Strathspey, where 11,827 hectares of moorland and woodland were destroyed.

More than 100 people from 33 rural businesses, including 27 estates, worked alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the blaze, deploying at least 110 vehicles and specialist equipment.

The value of equipment provided by land managers alone was estimated at £4m, highlighting the significant resources required to respond to major incidents.

SLE said tackling the issue will require closer coordination between government, emergency services, land managers and local communities, with Ewing describing the inquiry as “an important platform” to drive that joined-up approach.

As the committee begins gathering evidence, the focus will turn to how policy