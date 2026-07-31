Wildfires scorch more than 1,100 hectares of rural Wales

Farmers and landowners face years of recovery after wildfires scorched more than 1,100 hectares of rural Wales, a leading countryside organisation has warned.

The Country Land and Business Association in Wales, known as CLA Cymru, said the fires had destroyed grazing land, damaged important habitats and placed livestock and rural businesses under severe pressure.

Prolonged heat and exceptionally dry conditions have increased the risk of fires spreading rapidly, with parts of Wales also affected by drought.

Among the largest incidents was a blaze in the Rhinogydd mountains in Gwynedd, which CLA Cymru estimated had affected 951 hectares.

A separate wildfire at Blaenavon in Torfaen covered more than 220 hectares, while other incidents have been reported across Wales.

CLA Cymru said some livestock had been killed and other animals had been placed at risk, although the total number affected was not provided.

Farmers whose pasture has been burnt have also been forced to draw on limited winter feed supplies as water resources remain under pressure.

The organisation warned that the effects could extend beyond individual farms.

Damage to agricultural land and habitats could disrupt supply chains, tourism businesses and rural communities already dealing with prolonged dry weather.

Victoria Bond, director of CLA Cymru, said: “These wildfires are a stark reminder of the growing challenges posed by extreme weather in our countryside.”

She said farmers and landowners had been working alongside emergency services to protect people, property and the natural environment.

“Our members, who manage much of Wales’ rural land, are working tirelessly and shoulder to shoulder alongside emergency services to protect lives, property and the natural environment,” she said.

“However, the financial and emotional toll on farming families is immense.”

CLA Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government and relevant agencies to provide targeted recovery support.

It wants resources for habitat restoration, compensation where appropriate and longer-term measures to help farms and rural communities withstand heat-related risks.

The organisation has also urged ministers to review vegetation management and grazing practices across Wales.

It believes land management should play a greater role in preventing fires and limiting their spread, although it has not detailed which specific measures it wants introduced.

“We also urge Welsh Government to urgently examine how land is used and managed across Wales and to take decisive action on vegetation management and grazing practices, so that we can better prevent and mitigate the risk of future wildfires,” Ms Bond said.

CLA Cymru represents around 3,000 members who collectively manage more than one million acres of land across Wales.

It said it was ready to work with the Welsh Government, fire and rescue services, Natural Resources Wales and other organisations on future prevention and recovery plans.

Ms Bond warned that some farming families could be dealing with the consequences for years.

“The human and economic cost cannot be overstated,” she said.

“Many of our members are facing years of recovery on land they have stewarded for generations.”

She also praised firefighters and other emergency workers responding in difficult conditions.

“We pay tribute to the bravery of our firefighters and emergency services working in incredibly challenging conditions,” she said.

CLA Cymru is seeking immediate support for affected farms and communities, alongside longer-term investment to improve the resilience of the Welsh countryside.