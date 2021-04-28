William and Kate learn about British farming in farm visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a farm near Darlington to learn first-hand how farmers are producing high-quality food while caring for the environment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited County Durham farmers Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman on their family farm on Tuesday (27 April).

The fifth-generation family run a mixed cattle, sheep and arable farm near Darlington, supplying retailer Morrisons.

The farmers showed the Royals how they protect the welfare of their livestock, as well as how they use techniques such as grass monitoring and feed sampling to increase sustainability.

The family has modernised the farm over the past 10 years, investing heavily in new buildings and technology.

Sustainable farm tour ??????

Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

Even the tractors got a test run! pic.twitter.com/S7kAGJsMfb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2021

Clare Wise said she was 'absolutely delighted' to host the Duke and Duchess on her farm.

"We’re thrilled that they wanted to shine a light on the importance of a mixed farming system and a family farm, as we believe we’re the backbone of the industry.

"We showed them how we’re using affordable technology on farm to push our business forward, to hopefully be able to meet our net zero goals and have a really bright and optimistic future.”

The visit concluded with a discussion with other local farmers, including Rachel Hallos and Richard Bramley, who are both NFU officials.

The group shared how farmers are delivering for the environment and the work they are carrying out to help support the UK’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions.

They also discussed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on farming, including on mental health.

Fantastic to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to one of our member’s farms today to show them the high welfare standards on British farms and the role that ???? farmers play in looking after the environment. #BackBritishFarming [1/2] pic.twitter.com/2PhOlsYg3E — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) April 27, 2021

NFU North East regional director Adam Bedford, who also joined the discussion, said it was an 'incredibly proud day' for the region’s farmers.

“We were all delighted to experience the genuine interest showed by the Duke and Duchess about the farm, the challenges of the pandemic and the contribution that farming can make to the nation," he said.

"British farmers not only provide a fantastic menu of delicious, nutritious, sustainable food, but also a superb farmed environment that has contributed so much to people’s mental health and welfare over the past year.”