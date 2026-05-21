Wiltshire fly-tipper hit with £1,000 fine over farmland dumping

A fly-tipper who dumped black sacks of household rubbish across a farmer’s gate entrance in Wiltshire has been hit with a £1,000 fine as pressure grows for tougher action against rural waste crime.

The waste was discovered blocking access to farmland on Ashton Common near Steeple Ashton, leaving the landowner dealing with disruption and environmental damage.

Wiltshire Council enforcement officers found the dumped rubbish during checks in the area and later traced it back to a resident from Trowbridge.

The individual admitted responsibility after an investigation and told officers they had “done a stupid thing”.

Council enquiries confirmed the local household recycling centre had been open on the day the waste was dumped, meaning legal disposal facilities were available at the time.

The resident was issued with a £1,000 fixed penalty notice, which has since been paid in full.

As fixed penalty notices are not criminal convictions, the individual cannot be publicly named.

Councillor Martin Smith, Wiltshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said the incident highlighted the growing impact fly-tipping is having on rural communities and landowners.

“Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable and has a real impact on our rural communities, landowners and the wider environment,” he said.

“In this case, the waste was dumped at a farmer’s gate entrance, causing disruption that was entirely avoidable.”

Mr Smith said the case was particularly frustrating because a legal disposal option had been available.

“Instead, an irresponsible decision was made, leaving others to deal with the consequences,” he said.

He added that council officers would continue investigating incidents across the county and take “robust action” against offenders where evidence allows.

Farmers and rural landowners are often left to deal with the cost and disruption caused by illegally dumped waste, including blocked access routes, clean-up expenses and damage to the countryside.

The Wiltshire incident reflects a wider national problem, with fly-tipping continuing to rise across rural Britain.

Under tougher government proposals currently being considered, fly-tippers could soon face penalty points on their driving licences, with repeat offenders at risk of being disqualified altogether.

Courts would be given powers to issue between three and nine points to offenders, while those accumulating 12 or more points within three years could lose their licences.

Waste crime is estimated to cost the UK economy around £1 billion every year, with fly-tipping incidents in England rising by 9% to 1.26 million cases.

The growing scale of the problem is placing increasing pressure on farmers, councils and rural communities already struggling with rising costs and environmental damage.

In one recent case, a waste operator was ordered to pay more than £1.4 million after illegally dumping 4,000 tonnes of rubbish across farmland and protected countryside sites in England.