Windrush Lancelot sets new £4,000 Southdown breed record

A Southdown breeder is celebrating having set a new £4,000 breed record when selling his two-shear ram Windrush Lancelot in a private deal.

Champion at this year’s Southdown National Show, held at Lincolnshire Show, Lancelot had also been first prize shearling and reserve male champion at the 2022 National Show.

AI-bred, he is by imported sire Percheron, with semen having been purchased from the Long family’s Chaileybrook flock following Percheron’s own National Show championship win in 2018.

Lancelot is out of an East Dean-bred dam and goes back New Zealand breeding via the Southern Cross flock.

Goodwood Estate flock manager Nick Page, who bought Lancelot in a private deal, said he had been keen to secure him for several months for both his combination of breeding, size and carcass.

He said: “He’s a great, modern Southdown ram and the genetics he carries will be an excellent match for those already within the Goodwood flock.”

Southdown breeder Harry Wood, from Usk, said he was delighted to have secured the breed record with Lancelot.

“He has always been an exceptional ram, right from birth and while reluctant to sell him, he has been used at home for the last two years, so his genetics will remain within the flock for some time to come.”