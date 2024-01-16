Winter fuel grant worth £400 soon launches for struggling farmers

A fuel grant worth £400 per household will soon launch for farmers facing financial difficulties this winter.

RABI's winter fuel grant will launch for applications on 22 January to help with increasing heating costs.

The grant is available to households whose main source of employment comes from farming, including farm workers.

It is also open to non-working farming people that have farmed for less than two years.

"We understand the resilience of the farming community, being out in all weather and temperatures," a charity spokesperson said.

"This winter, through no fault of their own, many farming people face having no respite from the cold due to the ramifications of the cost-of-living crisis.

"RABI wants to support farming people facing financial difficulties with a contribution towards their winter fuel bills."

There are 625 grants available. RABI says this is a capped offer and once all the grants have been awarded, it will be closing the online application portal.

Applications are open from Monday 22 January 2024 for farmers living in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.