Woman, 74, dies outside entrance of North Yorkshire mart

A 74-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle at the entrance of an agricultural auction mart in North Yorkshire.

The tragedy happened near the entrance of Bentham Auction Mart, in High Bentham, North Yorkshire, at 10:15 GMT on Wednesday (19 February).

The driver of a red Scania HGV, which was pulling a livestock trailer, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police said.

Officers added that the 48-year-old man, from Ryedale, was released under investigation after questioning.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the woman, and the HGV, were heading west down Mount Pleasant before the collision occurred at the entrance to the auction mart.

“If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of the woman or the red Scania HGV with a livestock trailer prior to the collision, please get in touch without delay.”

Anyone with information can contact the major collision investigation team on 101 or by emailing MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12250030701.

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.