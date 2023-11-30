Woman dies after collision with tractor in Cambridgeshire

A woman has died following a collision with a tractor in Cambridgeshire, with the police appealing to the public for more information.

Police received reports of the collision between a Ford Focus and two tractors at about 2.50pm on the A10.

The accident happened between Downham Market and Littleport on Tuesday 28 November.

Officers and paramedics attended, but the driver of the car, a 68-year-old woman from Littleport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver of one of the tractors, a man in his 40-year-old man from King’s Lynn, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “A woman has tragically lost her life in this collision and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, or any of the vehicles prior to it, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference: CC-28112023-0235.