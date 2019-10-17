Woman dies after Cumbria farm fire incident

A woman has died following the farm fire in south Cumbria

One person has died and a man injured following a fire at a farm in Cumbria.

Emergency services were called to the property near Broughton in Furness, just before 9am on Wednesday morning (16 October).

A 69-year-old woman has died following the incident, the police confirmed.

A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, he is reportedly in a stable condition.







Officers say they are working to identity the person who has died.

The police and the fire and rescue service are carrying out a joint investigation to establish how the fire started.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott said: “We are treating the fire as unexplained at this stage.

“We are working closely with Cumbria Fire and Rescue investigators to establish the cause of the fire.”