Woman dies after Cumbria farm fire incident

One person has died and a man injured following a fire at a farm in Cumbria.
Emergency services were called to the property near Broughton in Furness, just before 9am on Wednesday morning (16 October).
A 69-year-old woman has died following the incident, the police confirmed.
A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, he is reportedly in a stable condition.
Officers say they are working to identity the person who has died.
The police and the fire and rescue service are carrying out a joint investigation to establish how the fire started.
Detective Inspector Matt Scott said: “We are treating the fire as unexplained at this stage.
“We are working closely with Cumbria Fire and Rescue investigators to establish the cause of the fire.”