Woman hospitalised after tractor's bales fall on car

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with injuries after bales from a tractor pulling a trailer fell on her car.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision resulting in bales of hay falling from a tractor and hitting the woman.

The incident happened just before 1:00pm on 18 July, in Mansfield Road, Clowne, Derbyshire.

The woman was taken to hospital after being struck by the bales, but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, Derbyshire Police said.

The force added that investigations into the incident are continuing.

Earlier this week, the public were reminded to be 'patient and careful' on rural roads this summer amid an increase in agricultural vehicles as harvest gets underway.

Making the plea was Dorset Police's rural crime team, which said that farmers are now "out in force" and "putting in the long hours to feed our nation".

“We want people to go home safe every evening, to their friends and families, by taking extra care on our Dorset roads,” the team said.

“Should any dangerous or careless driving be observed, people can report potential traffic offences, along with digital evidence such as dash cam footage."

NFU Mutual has also urged the public to take extra care as agricultural traffic increases due to the start of this year's harvest.

The rural insurer that all rural road users should 'respect' farmers doing their job and 'recognise' the hazards unique to countryside roads.

Its latest claims data shows that collisions between farm vehicles and third parties were 61% more likely to occur between the start of May and the end of September than in any other months.

Last year, on average, there were 447 of these accidents per month during the silage cutting, hay making, and harvesting season – a rise of 6% on the same period in 2022 – compared to 276 per month between October and April.

Sara Western, rural road safety specialist at the insurer, is encouraging all road users to remain aware of tractors, trailers, and other agricultural machinery.

She said: “Our claims data shows that, year after year, accidents involving these agricultural vehicles and third parties are significantly more likely in the harvesting season.

“Agricultural machinery is larger, wider and slower than other vehicles, which can tempt road users to overtake, but it’s vital to overtake only when it’s safe to do so.

"Many rural roads won’t have long open stretches, so farmers and contractors should remember to pull over, if possible, to allow built-up traffic to pass."