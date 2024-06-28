Woman ordered to pay over £3,000 after dogs killed 15 sheep

A woman has been ordered by a court to pay over £3,000 in compensation to a farmer after two loose dogs killed 15 of his sheep.

Ellie Blake, 60, from Macclesfield, was sentenced at Chester magistrates' court following the livestock worrying incident, which happened in October 2023.

Ten sheep were mauled to death by the dogs on farmland near Kettleshulme in Cheshire.

After the incident, another five sheep had to be put down by vets due to their substantial injuries.

The farmer, Graham Ford, was alerted by a neighbour about the attack and witnessed the dogs killing his flock in real time.

Despite warning shots, the attack continued, which led Mr Ford to shoot the dogs to prevent further destruction.

At court this week, Ms Blake was ordered to pay out £3,160.80 in compensation, as well as £860 in fines and costs.