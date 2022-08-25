Woman trampled to death by cattle on West Sussex farm

Police are appealing for more information after a woman was trampled to death by cattle on a farm in West Sussex.

The incident occurred at a farm in Billingshurst on Monday 22 August.

Emergency services responded to concerns for the welfare of a woman seen in a field in Rowner Road at about 11.40am.

Sadly, the 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The woman had sustained her injuries after being trampled by cattle in the field.

In a statement, Sussex Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.

"Officers are investigating and have appealed for any witnesses in the area at the time to come forward," the force said.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 577 of 22/08."