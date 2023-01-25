Women in farming to discuss their money-making diversification activities

Farmers who are also social media influencers will discuss those women in farming who are driving money-making diversification activities on their farms.

“When I came back from Dubai, I knew we needed to do something different on the farm to not just survive, but thrive”.

These are the words of Angharad Williams, a fourth-generation farmer and driving force of Dolau Ifan Ddu farm’s diversification enterprise - the Bridgend Pumpkin Patch.

Attracting visitors from across the South Wales valley and further afield, the PYO patch welcomed hides of visitors for the second year running in autumn 2022.

Angharad, who can be found through her Instagram handle @angwills, is one of the three women who will be speaking at a diversification event.

The event, ‘Women as a Driving Force’ YouTube Live event on the 31 January at 7:30pm, will focus on the role women play in driving farm diversifications forward.

Joining Angharad to share their experience of branching out from traditional farming practices and adding additional money-making activities to the business will be farming influencer Zoë Colville.

A familiar face to her 40K followers on Instagram, Zoë, or the Chief Shepherdess as she is known, will be sharing her journey from a Soho based hairdresser to a full-time farmer and business owner.

This includes the Little Farm Fridge, which is an on-farm butchery selling meat boxes online direct from farm to fork.

Having captured the hearts and minds of her vast following on social media through her no-nonsense attitude and openness towards sharing life lessons learnt through farming, Zoë will bring a different dimension to the panel’s discussions.

Similar to Angharad and Zoë, the event's third guest is also making a big contribution to the rural economy, while satisfying sweet cravings along the A40 between Brecon and Llandeilo.

Sophie Jones established Truly Scrumptious, a baking and catering business from her home farm, Aberbran Fach in 2017 after graduating from Harper Adams University.

Having always had a passion for baking from a young age, Sophie developed her catering skills during her final years at school and developed industry knowledge studying a degree in Food and Consumer Studies.

Fuelled by passion and knowledge, Truly Scrumptious continues to grow from strength to strength supplying personal, events and business orders.

For the first time, the event will be held as a YouTube Live on Farming Connect’s channel @CyswlltFfermioFarmingConnect.

It will also include a question-and-answer session, giving attendees and followers the opportunity to ask any questions to the businesswomen.

Individuals are encouraged to register for the event through the Farming Connect website to receive exclusive pre-event content.

To submit questions for the speakers, contact teleri.thomas@menterabusnes.co.uk.