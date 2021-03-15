Women in farming webinar series to launch in NI

A webinar series will launch in April dedicated to recognising and celebrating women's contribution to the farming industry in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) first launched its first Women in Agriculture conference in 2019 to recognise the role of women in farming.

As a physical event cannot be held this year due to the pandemic, the union has adapted plans for virtual events on 14, 21 and 28 April.

The virtual events will be led by BBC Farming Matters presenter Nicola Weir, with guest speakers including Veronica Morris of Rural Support, Norma Rowan of Embrace and Michelle Shirlow of Food NI.

Chloe Dunne PHD researcher/Breedr marketing manager, Esther Skelly Smith of Shanaghan Veterinary Service and Claire McCallion of PKF-FPM Accountants will also make an appearance.

UFU rural affairs committee chair Jennifer Hawkes said more and more women in Northern Ireland were managing farm businesses and taking on leadership roles.

"However, it is still a very male dominated industry," Ms Hawkes explained.

"We want to continue recognising and empowering women in the industry while showing young students the array of opportunities that are available in agriculture.

“Our fantastic line up of influential speakers will help us to do this by sharing their views and business knowledge to create an inspirational platform.

"Their involvement will reinforce the valuable contribution our women make to the agri-food industry in which merit and talent are the key components of leadership.”