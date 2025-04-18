Women in Scottish farming urge early action on breast cancer

Women in Scottish farming are sharing their personal experiences with breast cancer as part of an new awareness campaign by rural charity RSABI.

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of early detection and regular health checks—particularly among women in farming, who often juggle demanding workloads both on and off the land.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women over 40, with approximately 150 new cases diagnosed daily across the UK.

The stories aim to serve as a timely reminder of the importance of putting personal health first, even during the hectic lambing and spring work season.

Carole Brunton, a farmer from Fife, is among the women sharing their journeys as part of the charity's initiative.

Her story, featured in one of the videos, is a heartfelt call to action for others in agriculture not to ignore early signs or delay seeking help—no matter how busy life on the farm may be.

“Please don't neglect your health - you have such an important part to play in the farm business and family," said Ms Brunton.

"Very often you are the gel that keeps the whole thing together, so it's vital for women to get out there and look after themselves.

“It takes just 10 minutes to go and have a mammogram, but too many people don’t take advantage of this service which is routinely offered to women over 50.”

She discovered a lump a few years ago at age 49—just before she would have been invited for routine breast screening.

Mary Anne McWilliam has reflected on her own breast cancer journey, which began in 2015

Following her cancer diagnosis on 1 October, she underwent a mastectomy and was given the all-clear before the end of December.

Now she is encouraging other women in rural communities not to delay seeking help and to speak openly about any health concerns.

Ms Brunton said: “If you find a lump, or anything you are worried about, please phone your doctor - they are absolutely brilliant.

"I can't praise the NHS enough for what they did for me. We're so lucky that we've got that service - so use it.”

In a second video, RSABI team member Mary Anne McWilliam reflects on her own breast cancer journey, which began in October 2015.

After discovering a lump, she acted without hesitation and was quickly referred by her GP to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Thanks to the hospital’s efficient “one-stop” diagnostic approach, she received a full diagnosis on the same day, following a series of tests.

“My husband Alastair was with me when I got the call. He put his arm around me because he knew then that we were facing something going forward,” she called.

“After I met the consultant, I was given a date only two weeks later for surgery which was followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"My friends and family supported me through every step. A problem shared is a problem halved—and bottling it up doesn’t do you any good.”