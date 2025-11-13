Wool prices hit nine-year high as British Wool reports sector revival

British Wool says confidence is returning to the UK wool sector after prices climbed to their highest level in nearly a decade, as the organisation marked a year of strong progress at its annual general meeting and conference.

The cooperative, owned by approximately 30,000 sheep farmers across the UK, reported that its most recent auction on 4 November delivered the best average prices in nine years, with the British Wool index rising 27% in just two months.

Wool values have been under pressure in recent years due to subdued global demand and rising processing costs, making the latest uplift particularly significant for producers.

The average auction price reached £1.21 per kg, compared with £1.00 per kg last season, offering a welcome lift for sheep farmers following a prolonged period of tighter margins.

Andrew Hogley, chief executive of British Wool, said that “all core types of British wool are now trading at significantly higher levels than last season” and suggested that, if the trend continues, members “can expect stronger returns in the year ahead.”

Alongside firmer prices, British Wool outlined a series of service improvements for its farmer members, including expanded delivery and collection options and strengthened support across regional depots.

In its 75th anniversary year, the Bradford-based co-op stepped up its consumer engagement work, with nationwide open days featured across BBC, ITV, GB News and national radio.

A visit by The Princess Royal to the South Molton depot in October further underscored the organisation’s longstanding role in the rural economy.

“Our 75th anniversary celebrations have been an excellent platform to tell the story of British wool – sustainable, traceable and proudly homegrown,” Hogley said.

The tone of the AGM was one of optimism, with the cooperative confident that momentum will continue into 2026 as demand strengthens and sector engagement grows.