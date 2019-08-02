Work begins to help flood affected Yorkshire farmers

Neighbourhood Police Teams are checking isolated properties after the floods (Photo: Dales Police/Twitter)

Work has begun to help Yorkshire farmers out following devastating flash floods which winter fodder and swept away livestock.

A month's rain hit the Yorkshire Dales in just four hours on Tuesday (30 July), and the area is braced for more heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across much of the north of England.

Raymond Caldert, a farmer from Grinton, told BBC Breakfast the flooding was the worst he had ever seen.

He said he had not lost any livestock but the flash flood swept away 160 silage bales: "I haven't seen anything like this," he told the BBC.

Grinton Moor Road between #Grinton & #Leyburn is completely impassable due to a bridge collapse. Really sad as there were so many iconic shots of this during #LeGrandDepart in 2014 @Welcome2Yorks @Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/eE8cc5BgU7 — A/Insp Paul Cording ??+??=? (@OscarRomeo1268) July 31, 2019

Emergency contingency plans are being put into effect by the NFU and affected farmers are urged to register for recovery advice and assistance.

“It’s heart-breaking to see the damage caused by so much rain in such a short amount of time, but we know farmers are now 100% focused on getting back on their feet,” said Adam Bedford, NFU Regional Director.

“Dales farmers are incredibly resilient, but they will need help to deal with the immediate and longer term complex impacts of this extreme weather event.”

A team is currently working to make sure measures are in place for affected farmers in the region.

It will highlight to the Rural Payment Agency those farming businesses known to be affected in a bid to ensure they receive prompt payments.

It will also work locally to make it easy for farmers to dispose of debris dumped on their land by the flood.

To help with this work, all affected farmers are being urged to call the NFU’s national CallFirst number – 0370 845 8458 – and register.

The CallFirst team will get all the information required in one call and registering will mean farmers can be kept up to date with all the latest developments.

“We will also be working closely with key farming charities such as RABI and FCN to make sure that practical and financial help is available as well as support for family members during what is an incredibly stressful and emotional time,” added Mr Bedford.