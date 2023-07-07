Work underway on new state-of-the-art pig sector training centre

Building work is currently underway for a brand new state-of-the-art pig unit opening at Bishop Burton College in East Yorkshire this November.

The Centre for Indoor Pig Production will function as a ‘bed and breakfast’ farrowing facility, producing pigs for processing at White Rose Farms, part of Cranswick.

This commercial facility will give agriculture and animal management students opportunities to develop their knowledge of managing livestock as well as delivering insight into how a commercial venture is run.

The valuable business links formed through this centre will inform the design of the college’s curriculum ensuring students finish college ready for employment.

The £1 million unit will house a total of 72 pens. The unit boasts the highest standards of welfare for the animals, with 6.5m2 of living space allocated per pig and ample room for the rearing of piglets.

James Richardson, Farm Director said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming pigs back on to campus. They will make a great addition to our range of livestock, and a fantastic learning resource for our students from a range of courses.”

The unit will also include facilities for staff working on the unit, including a canteen, office, and plant room, as well as hygiene measures designed to minimise contamination risks.

The pig unit is expected to open in early November 2023, and welcome its first pigs ahead of farrowing in early December.

An opening ceremony will be attended by a range of stakeholders and local employers.

Rick Buckle, Managing Director of White Rose Farms Ltd, said “At White Rose Farms, we are investing heavily to ensure the pig industry is fit for the future.

"We are pleased to be working with Bishop Burton College to support the pig unit on site and encourage students to consider the industry to develop their careers.”