Workers' group slams 'shockingly poor' farm accommodation standards

The government has been told to urgently clarify seasonal farm workers' status in law with respect to accommodation and working standards.

Workers contacting the Worker Support Centre (WSC), set up to prevent labour abuse, have complained about 'very poor' housing standards on farms.

Issues highlighted so far this year include accommodation with damp, black mould, cold and draughts, broken furniture and extremely cramped conditions.

During January to July this year, the centre said it had engaged with 81 workers on issues related to this housing across sixteen different farms.

The WSC provides direct support to workers on the agricultural seasonal worker visa, 95% of whom live in tied, mainly caravan, accommodation on employer owned land.

Valeria Ragni, WSC manager said: “We have seen an increase in workers raising issues this year and, significantly, sharing the serious impact of such conditions on their physical and mental wellbeing.”

It follows a recent ITN Investigation into seasonal worker accommodation in England and Scotland, with undercover footage showing evidence of mould and dampness in farm housing.

Seasonal workers were being charged £300 a month per person to live in the caravans they said were "unhealthy and dangerous" - with three workers having to share two beds.

The WSC said the new government must review the situation for workers to ensure they are legally entitled to a minimum standard of accommodation and to set about enforcing it.

Caroline Robinson, executive director for the centre, said that housing standards for farm workers was 'shockingly poor'.

"No standards exist by which it can be held," she said, "This is putting workers in a dangerous position with no protections or voice.

“Workers on minimum wage are paying their employer in many cases, far above average rents, to share a cramped room in a caravan.

"These charges increase worker vulnerability to exploitation and tip them further into poverty.

“The way this visa has been designed leaves workers highly dependent on their employer, for their status, pay, housing and employment."

Seasonal agricultural workers in tied accommodation in England can be charged up to £9.99 per day or £69.93 in accommodation offset rates without affecting workers pay.

In Scotland, £9.99 per day is the maximum rate for accommodation, with the law stipulating that deductions cannot be made if the accommodation has been deemed 'unfit for human habitation' by the local authority.