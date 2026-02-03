Working sheep farmer shares cancer story to encourage early diagnosis

A working Welsh sheep farmer has spoken publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis in a new awareness video, urging people in farming and rural communities not to delay seeking medical advice when something does not feel right.

Carol Hope, who farms near Abermeurig outside Lampeter, has shared her experience to highlight the risks of putting health concerns second to farm work and to encourage earlier diagnosis across rural areas.

The video is being released ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February as part of the Rural Communities Cancer Project and the #NipItInTheBud campaign, a UK-wide partnership between the Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Carol, who remains actively involved in the family sheep farm, was diagnosed with breast cancer after discovering a lump the night before Christmas in 2021.

She contacted her GP and was referred for a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Treatment included six months of chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, followed by a mastectomy and radiotherapy.

Chemotherapy began in March, at the height of the lambing season, forcing her to step back from daily farm work at one of the busiest and most demanding times of the year.

Her family stepped in to keep the farm running, with her daughters taking on additional responsibility alongside her husband.

Describing the impact of the diagnosis, Carol said the effect on her family was one of the hardest parts of the experience.

“The hardest part was to tell family and friends because things were going to change. Once I got the diagnosis, my diary was full of appointments. My family took on the role of being my carer in a way. I feel in some respects it was worse for them than it was for me,” she said.

Her story was shared publicly at a Senedd reception on 13 January, attended by representatives from across the farming and health sectors, where stakeholders pledged their support for the #NipItInTheBud campaign.

The event highlighted concerns that people in rural communities may delay seeking help, often due to workload, distance from services or a culture of prioritising work over health.

Carol said she chose to speak out to help change that mindset.

“It can be easy to put things off, especially when farming work comes first. But if something doesn’t feel right, it’s so important to get it checked. Early diagnosis can make all the difference,” she said.

The Farming Community Network supports the health and wellbeing of people in farming communities, and Carol’s story has also been shared by FCN Cymru in Welsh to make it more accessible across rural Wales.

Linda Jones, national manager for FCN in Wales, said personal stories can play a crucial role in encouraging earlier action.

“Personal stories like Carol’s play a vital role in breaking down barriers around talking about health concerns,” she said. “We know that people in farming often delay seeking help, sometimes until symptoms become serious.

"The #NipItInTheBud campaign is about encouraging early action — trusting your instincts and speaking to a doctor sooner rather than later.”

As World Cancer Day approaches, the campaign is urging anyone worried about their health to contact their GP, reinforcing the message that early presentation and diagnosis can save lives.