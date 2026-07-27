Working sheepdogs set for auction after £19,800 top price

Around 50 working sheepdogs will go under the virtual hammer in Harrison & Hetherington’s third online sale, following previous top prices of nearly £20,000.

Buyers from across the UK, Ireland, Europe and the United States are expected to take part when bidding opens at 6pm on 1 August.

The auction will close at 6pm on 3 August and will be conducted through the MartEye platform.

The catalogue will predominantly feature ISDS-registered Border Collies, alongside Huntaways and Kelpies.

Entries will range from puppies and promising young dogs to experienced, fully trained workers.

Harrison & Hetherington’s inaugural online sheepdog sale reached a top price of £19,800, while its second auction peaked at £18,600.

Fully trained dogs regularly average around £6,000, although prices vary according to breeding, age, training and proven working ability.

The auction is expected to attract commercial farmers, sheepdog trial competitors and international buyers.

Entries are also anticipated from established breeders, producers and handlers based in some of the UK’s leading sheep-farming areas.

Oliver Watson, auctioneer at Harrison & Hetherington, said previous sales had drawn significant overseas attention.

“The quality of the dogs our customers put forward is extremely high, and that's one of the reasons these online sales have attracted such strong interest from across the UK, Ireland, Europe and the United States,” he said.

Mr Watson has competed in sheepdog trials throughout his life and represented England internationally, including at the World Sheepdog Championships.

Prospective purchasers will be able to view videos of each dog working and study information about its breeding before placing a bid.

Mr Watson said: “This online virtual auction allows buyers to watch each dog working, study its breeding and bid with confidence wherever they are in the world.”

The Border Collie was developed in the border country between England and Scotland and is widely recognised for its intelligence, trainability and stock-handling ability.

The breed remains a popular choice on farms and in sheepdog trials, helping to sustain demand from buyers in Britain and overseas.

Videos and detailed information about each entry will be available through MartEye before bidding opens at 6pm on 1 August.

The sale will close at 6pm on 3 August.