World Cup fever helps Scottish farmers raise £14,500 for RSABI

Scottish farmers have raised more than £14,500 for RSABI after swapping fields for football pitches at the charity’s first Farmer Football Fundraiser.

The seven-a-side tournament was held at McDiarmid Park in Perth, home of St Johnstone FC, and brought together teams from across Scottish agriculture.

Funds raised will support RSABI’s practical, emotional and financial support services for people in Scottish agriculture.

The event came as football excitement built across the country around Scotland’s World Cup campaign.

A total of 12 teams took part, representing farms, agricultural businesses and rural organisations from across Scotland.

The event attracted players and supporters from across the sector, including familiar faces from BBC’s This Farming Life.

Those involved also included farmer comedian and RSABI #KeepTalking ambassador Jim Smith, YouTube farmer Crawford Niven and The Scottish Farmer’s Glen Barclay.

After a closely fought day of matches, the Friday Night Football Crew won the tournament, with Kirrie Thistle FC finishing as runners-up and North East United in third.

Nathan, from the Friday Night Football Crew, was named Player of the Tournament, with the award selected and presented by Olympic curler Glen Muirhead.

The tournament was supported by programme sponsors Hamilton Ross, ball sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and referee sponsors Drysdale Trailers, with family and friends cheering teams from the sidelines throughout the day.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, said: “The atmosphere throughout the day was fantastic.”

She said the timing of the event, with football in the spotlight ahead of Scotland’s first World Cup game, helped create “a real buzz around the event from start to finish”.

Ms Macmillan said RSABI was pleased to see so many people from the agricultural community coming together to support the charity’s work.

“We're delighted to have raised more than £14,500 through the tournament, and it was brilliant to see so many people from across the agricultural community coming together and getting off farm to enjoy some friendly competition while supporting the work we do at RSABI,” she said.

She said the fundraiser had been about more than the matches.

“The event was about much more than football,” she said.

“It was an opportunity for people to connect, have fun and support wellbeing across the farming community, while raising awareness of the support we offer and vital funds that will help us continue that work throughout Scottish agriculture.”

RSABI’s free and confidential support services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by calling 0808 1234 555.

Support is also available through the charity’s webchat service on its website.