World Egg Day: Farmers and public put the humble egg in spotlight

Poultry farmers and the public are celebrating the nutritional value and global importance of the humble egg as World Egg Day gets underway.

The annual initiative, which takes place this year on Friday 13 October, is seen as a chance for farmers to raise the profile of their sector.

This year’s theme is ‘eggs for a healthy future’, putting a spotlight on the nutritional value that eggs have as well as their benefits towards global health and farming.

World Egg Day will also be focusing on the versatility of eggs and the different ways they can be added into diets.

The initiative is being promoted globally across social media, with farmers and the public getting involved with the campaign.

It's #WorldEggDay 2023 ???? We're egg-cited to see everyone's egg-cellent posts today ?? Not sure how to get involved? Find out how here??https://t.co/OWrpErf7Si pic.twitter.com/5SpCob92r2 — NFU Poultry (@NFU_Poultry) October 13, 2023

A range of essential nutrients and vitamins in one handy little package ????

Iron and vitamin D, A and B12 are among the most common nutrient deficiencies worldwide - all of which can be found in eggs. #WorldEggDay #EggsForAHealthyFuture #FuellingOurFuture pic.twitter.com/INd8wb4Ph0 — Fairburn's Eggs (@FairburnsEggs) October 13, 2023

Eggs are amongst the most nutritious foodstuffs available, with one large egg providing thirteen essential vitamins and minerals.

These include vitamin A for eye health, vitamin D for bone health, and choline for brain development; along with high-quality protein.

The NFU's Poultry Board is encouraging producers to get involved and to showcase the "best of British poultry production".

The board's vice chair, Phill Crawley said: “British poultry meat and eggs provide nutritious, versatile, and affordable sources of protein and are enjoyed by people of all ages.

Its not all bad on Friday 13th - today is #worldeggday ??

Its an eggcellent day to remind us all to #shoplocal and support our local poultry farmers. pic.twitter.com/0xMhXt2pe3 — NFU Mutual Kettering (@nfum_kettering) October 13, 2023

Let's do the nutrition bit first.

Eggs contain Omega-3, Vit D, Bit B12, Selenium & Folates.

Eggs, per 100g, contain around 12.6g of protein.

Perfect protein source - Schwarzenegger used to eat dozens a day

At around 33p per egg @ retail, they're economical too#WorldEggDay pic.twitter.com/2IYNnKCNgG — Hermit Crab Eggs ?? (@hermitcrabeggs) October 13, 2023

"UK poultry farmers have worked hard through a multitude of challenges to ensure that they can provide a range of poultry products produced to the highest standards.

"Once again, the NFU will be supporting this year’s World Egg Day on 13 October, where they will be asking members to share their story on how they produce high quality British eggs."

Since 1996, World Egg Day has been celebrated every year on the second Friday in October.