World Egg Day: Poultry farmers gear up to celebrate the humble egg

British poultry farmers are gearing up to celebrate the humble egg as World Egg Day commences later this week.

The annual initiative, which takes place this year on Friday 13 October, is seen as a chance for farmers to raise the profile of their sector.

This year’s theme is ‘eggs for a healthy future’, putting a spotlight on the nutritional value that eggs have as well as their benefits towards global health and farming.

World Egg Day will also be focusing on the versatility of eggs and the different ways they can be added into diets.

Last year, the initiative was promoted globally across social media, with farmers and the public getting involved with the campaign.

Eggs are amongst the most nutritious foodstuffs available, with one large egg providing thirteen essential vitamins and minerals.

These include vitamin A for eye health, vitamin D for bone health, and choline for brain development; along with high-quality protein.

The NFU's Poultry Board is encouraging producers to get involved and to showcase the "best of British poultry production".

The board's vice chair, Phill Crawley said: “British poultry meat and eggs provide nutritious, versatile, and affordable sources of protein and are enjoyed by people of all ages.

"UK poultry farmers have worked hard through a multitude of challenges to ensure that they can provide a range of poultry products produced to the highest standards.

"Once again, the NFU will be supporting this year’s World Egg Day on 13 October, where they will be asking members to share their story on how they produce high quality British eggs."

Since 1996, World Egg Day has been celebrated every year on the second Friday in October.