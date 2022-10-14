World Egg Day: Stonegate CEO extols the benefits of the humble egg

Today sees the 27th running of World Egg Day, with this year's theme providing the opportunity to celebrate both the human and planetary health benefits of eggs.

World Egg Day takes place each year on the second Friday in October, and the theme for 2022 is 'Eggs for a better life'.

CEO of Stonegate, Adrian Gott, believes now, more than ever, that eggs have a vital role to play in people's diets.

“The cost-of-living crisis is putting immense pressure on the British public’s household budgets, which understandably puts undue strain on maintaining healthy diets.

"World Egg Day is a reminder of the central role eggs can play in delivering vital and affordable nutrition to millions across the UK.”

Eggs are amongst the most nutritious foodstuffs available, with one large egg providing thirteen essential vitamins and minerals.

These include vitamin A for eye health, vitamin D for bone health, and choline for brain development; along with high-quality protein.

Earlier this year, Stonegate offered customers the opportunity to further enhance their diet by launching ‘Enriched’ eggs.

Stonegate has recently launched ‘Enriched’ – eggs with further health boosting benefits

Mr Gott said: “We’ve taken the nutritional benefits of eggs even further through our Enriched range.

"Our free-range hens enjoy a diet that is packed full of carefully selected nutrients, which they absorb and then transfer into their delicious eggs; delivering additional vitamins and minerals above and beyond what customers can already expect to receive.”

With regards to the planetary health aspect of eggs, the Stonegate CEO marks Respectful’s launch as one of the proudest moments in his 20 years in the egg farming industry.

“Eggs are already one of the most environmentally sustainable and affordable animal-source proteins available but our passion for sustainable farming and the environment means we’re always trying to go that extra step.

"The Respectful egg, the UK’s first carbon neutral egg, is the culmination of years of endeavour and an enormous source of pride for us all at Stonegate.”