World record broken for Limousin cattle breed

A new world record price has been broken for the Limousin cattle breed after heifer Wilodge Poshspice was sold for 250,000gns in Carlisle.

The record was broken at the Wilodge and Brockhurst sale held in Borderway Mart, Carlisle on Friday 29 January.

November 2019-born Wilodge Poshspice was purchased in partnership by Messrs Jenkinson, Whinfellpark herd and Boden and Davies, Sportsmans herd.

The British Limousin Cattle Society congradulated the team at Wilodge.

"We would like to wish the new owners the very best with their purchase," the society said.