World's first global carbon insetting programme launched

The world's first carbon insetting programme has launched specifically for the global agri-supply chain.

Regenerative farming certifier Regenagri's platform provides farmers with a route to monetise positive environmental impacts.

An initial group of ten producer organisations across the US, Ivory Coast, Turkey, Brasil, Pakistan and India have joined the programme so far.

This will turn their regenerative practices across over 870,000 acres into an opportunity for additional financial returns, the certifier said.

The group includes individual farms, smallholder collectives and farm co-ops, growing a range of crops including cotton, coffee, nuts, soybeans, sugar and cereals.

As part of the Regenagri annual certification process, farms undergo annual third-party audits to validate their emissions and carbon reduction data, according to approved methodologies and protocols.

By the end of 2025, its insetting programme is expected to expand to reach 1.5 million acres of farmland and generate more than 600.000 carbon insetting units.

Franco Costantini, Regenagri CEO, explains the carbon insetting programme offers farmers an integrated solution for reaping the rewards of impact from farm regenerative improvements.

He says: “For those registered for the insetting programme, carbon insetting units will be issued based on the reduction in carbon footprint—offering the opportunity of an additional financial benefit to producers, as well as benefitting the planet.

"The insetting programme also provides supply chain organisations with the opportunity to decarbonise their supply chains by purchasing carbon insetting units generated by the very farms they source from. This ensures direct impact.”

Todd Straley, of Quarterway Cotton Growers in Texas, explains he is excited to partner with the insetting programme.

He said: “We believe innovation and collaboration are key to progress in agriculture. With this partnership, our farms can help solve the world’s carbon issues."

All farms and supply chains with a current regenagri-certification are eligible to access the insetting programme.